Mike Trout slated to return to Angels' lineup Friday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout will return to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Friday after missing 39 games with an injured thumb.
Angels spokesman Tim Mead confirmed the club's plan Sunday night after Trout's fourth rehabilitation game with Class-A Inland Empire.
Trout has been out since May 28, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb while sliding headfirst into second base. The two-time AL MVP had surgery and missed six weeks of big-league action.
The Angels (45-47) return from the All-Star break at home Friday against Tampa Bay. Los Angeles went 19-20 during Trout's absence, staying in second place in the AL West.
Trout was in the midst of yet another MVP-caliber season when he was hurt. He is batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and a whopping 1.203 OPS in 47 games.
Trout had a triple and three walks Sunday in his final appearance with Inland Empire. He began taking batting practice June 30 before his minor-league stint in San Bernardino.
Despite the first major injury of his career, Trout was voted onto the AL All-Star team for the sixth time. The Angels announced last week that Trout wouldn't attempt to play in Miami.
Trout was the All-Star Game's MVP in 2014 and 2015.
