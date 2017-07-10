Man charged with killing doctors in condo held without bail

(David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool). FILE - In this Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Bampumim Teixeira lies in a hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned on charges he killed two engaged doctors in their Bo...

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium in May has been held without bail.

Bampumim (BAM'-puh-mihm) Teixeira pleaded not guilty Monday in Suffolk Superior Court to charges including two counts of murder.

Prosecutor John Pappas said the 30-year-old Teixeira bound and stabbed 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their home on May 5.

Teixeira was shot by police at the scene. His district court arraignment was held in the hospital, but he had recovered enough to appear in court Monday.

His lawyer, Steven Sack, did not address the charges, but did reserve the right to request bail at a future date.

Teixeira had once worked as a concierge at the condominium building.

He is due back in court on Sept. 12.

