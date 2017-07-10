Hell and high water: Northern California is besieged again

The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.More >>
The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Extreme weather such as tornadoes is uncommon Austria, but can occur in the eastern plains away from the AlpsMore >>
Extreme weather such as tornadoes is uncommon Austria, but can occur in the eastern plains away from the AlpsMore >>
There are two types of waterspouts, according to the National Ocean Service. Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over the water or move from land to water, and they have the same characteristics.More >>
There are two types of waterspouts, according to the National Ocean Service. Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over the water or move from land to water, and they have the same characteristics.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.More >>
The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>