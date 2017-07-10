Hearing in Penn State frat pledge's death set to resume

(Abby Drey /Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right...

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday for 18 Penn State fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking.

The hearing in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, began with a 10-hour proceeding last month, when a detective was the lone witness. It's expected to last at least until Tuesday.

Some of the members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity are accused of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others face less serious allegations.

The case centers on the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A judge will decide if there's enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

