Soldier accused of killing New York State Police trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (AP) - A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.
The suspect, identified as Justin Walters, 32, surrendered without incident after the trooper and Walters' wife were killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border, New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said.
Trooper Joel Davis, 36, responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. He was approaching the home when he was shot, Beach said.
Walters' wife, 27-year-old Nichole Walters, also was found dead at the scene.
State police said Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
State police said Davis, of Evans Mills, graduated from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on May 29, 2013. He originally was assigned to the Troop D Watertown barracks before receiving his current assignment at the state police barracks in Philadelphia.
Davis is survived by his wife and three children.
In a statement early Monday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "the entire New York family grieves" for Davis.
"Trooper Davis served as a member of the New York State Police for four years and his death is yet another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in order to protect our communities and serve the residents of this great state," the Democratic governor said while urging New Yorkers to keep Davis' family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
