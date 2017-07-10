All England Club braces for busy day of tennis at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova looks around as she plays Slovenia's Polona Hercog during their Women's singles match on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 8, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Austria's Sebastian Ofner during their Men's singles match on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 8, 2017.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Canada's Milos Raonic prepares to serve to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their Men's singles match on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 8, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Germany's Angelique Kerber returns to Shelby Rogers of the United States during their Women's singles match on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 8, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.

All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.

Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic is third.

The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.

