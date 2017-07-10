The Latest: Nadal at 11-11 with Muller at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova looks around as she plays Slovenia's Polona Hercog during their Women's singles match on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 8, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

8:08 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has saved four match points and is tied at 11-11 in the fifth set of his match against Gilles Muller at Wimbledon.

Before serving to tie the score in the last game, Nadal complained that there was a reflection bothering him from the stands. The chair umpire then asked some fans to stand up to block the reflection.

7:50 p.m.

Milos Raonic is back into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, a year after he lost in the final to Andy Murray.

The sixth-seeded Canadian defeated Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on No. 2 Court.

Raonic, who reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in January, has now made it to that round at the All England Club in three of his last four years.

He won the decider at love, acing three points against the 10th-seeded Zverev.

Up next for Raonic will be Roger Federer, who lost to Raonic in the Wimbledon semifinals a year ago.

6:50 p.m.

Playing on Centre Court again, Roger Federer won again.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion advanced to the quarterfinals for the 15th time by beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Federer has won 18 Grand Slam titles. One more at Wimbledon will give him a record eighth championship at the All England Club.

6:22 p.m.

Tomas Berdych advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

The 2010 finalist at the All England Club beat eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on No. 3 Court.

Berdych will next face either three-time champion Novak Djokovic or Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals.

6:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal won the fourth set against Gilles Muller, evening the score at 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

5:35 p.m.

Rafael Nadal won the third set 6-3 against Gilles Muller in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Nadal, a two-time champion at the All England Club, lost the first two sets 6-3, 6-4.

5:20 p.m.

Sam Querrey withstood another five-set match, this time defeating Kevin Anderson on his sixth match point, to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

The 24th-seeded American beat Anderson 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3.

In the previous round, Querrey beat 12th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in five sets. That match was suspended because of darkness with Querrey leading 6-5 in the fifth set, and Querrey needed only four minutes to win when it resumed a day later.

Querrey has not been past the quarterfinals, which he reached only once, in his previous 41 appearances in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Anderson, who tied Querrey with 31 aces, reached the fourth round at the French Open in June and had twice previously reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

5 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has now dropped two sets in a row after having won his previous 28 in Grand Slam action.

Nadal trails 16th-seeded Gilles Miller of Luxembourg 6-3, 6-4 in their fourth-round match at Wimbledon.

Nadal's collection of 15 major trophies includes two from the All England Club, but he hasn't been to the quarterfinals since 2011.

Muller beat Nadal at Wimbledon in the second round in 2005.

4:55 p.m.

Andy Murray is in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 10th straight year.

The defending champion beat Benoit Paire 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Murray has won two titles at the All England Club. In his previous nine quarterfinal matches, Murray is 7-2.

The top-ranked Murray will next face either Sam Querrey or Kevin Anderson.

4:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set winning streak has ended in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Nadal dropped the opening set of his match against 16th-seeded Gilles Muller by a score of 6-3, despite not making an unforced error.

Nadal had won 28 consecutive completed sets at major tournaments, equaling his personal best. Only two men have had longer such runs: Roger Federer won 36 Grand Slam sets in a row in 2006-07, and John McEnroe had a 35-set run in 1984.

The last set lost by Nadal at a major was the fifth in the Australian Open final in January against Federer.

After that, Nadal won his 10th French Open title without conceding a set, then won his first three matches at Wimbledon in straight sets.

3:50 p.m.

Second-seeded Simona Halep is back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, advancing with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Halep, who has a chance to take over as the top-ranked player this week, will next face Johanna Konta.

Halep reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2014 and played in the quarterfinals last year.

3:35 p.m.

Johanna Konta has become the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1984 to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The sixth-seeded Konta defeated 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

"There was very little between us today," Konta, who had only won one match in her previous five appearances at the All England Club, said in a television interview.

"I was just very happy with how I was able to compete and not pay too much attention to necessarily the good things she was doing and try to keep in mind all the good things I was doing."

Konta, who won in Sydney and Miami earlier this year, had split her four previous meetings with Garcia, including in Indian Wells in March.

3:25 p.m.

Marin Cilic has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the fourth straight year.

The seventh-seeded Croat beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Cilic, who won the U.S. Open in 2014, has never before made the semifinals at the All England Club. He will next face either Rafael Nadal of Gilles Muller.

3:10 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe is into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second time after defeating fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (4), 6-4 on No. 3 Court.

The 24th-seeded American had eight aces while Wozniacki had zero.

Wozniacki has yet to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club in 11 appearances but has advanced to that stage at the other three Grand Slam events, including two U.S. Open finals.

Vandeweghe also made it to the quarterfinals at the All England Club two years ago, when she lost to Maria Sharapova.

2:15 p.m.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to the quarterfinals at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 19-year-old Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

The 37-year-old Williams made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open, seven months before Konjuh was born.

Williams served pretty much impeccably, hitting seven aces and winning 31 of 36 first-serve points.

This was Williams' first match since police in Florida rescinded their original conclusion that she was at fault in a two-car crash last month. A passenger in the other vehicle died about two weeks later. Police said Friday that video showed Williams legally entered the intersection and now no blame has been determined in the accident.

2:10 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza eliminated Angelique Kerber from the Wimbledon tournament, a result that means the German will lose her No. 1 ranking.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, beat Kerber 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round on No. 2 Court.

With the loss by Kerber, either Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova will take over as the top-ranked player after the tournament.

Muguruza, a Wimbledon finalist in 2015, will next face two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals.

1:40 p.m.

Magdalena Rybarikova, who missed nearly seven months after last year's Wimbledon because of injuries, is into the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time.

She beat Petra Martic of Croatia 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Rybarikova, from Slovakia and ranked No. 87, had not advanced past the third round in any of her previous 35 appearances in the main draw at a Grand Slam.

Rybarikova also beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

1:30 p.m.

Jelena Ostapenko needed eight match points to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The French Open champion beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (6) on Court 12.

Ostapenko is into the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time. However, the 20-year-old Latvian won the girls' title at Wimbledon in 2014.

Before winning the title at Roland Garros last month, Ostapenko had never before been past the third round at a major tournament. She was the first woman to win her debut tour-level title at a Grand Slam tournament since 1979.

1:15 p.m.

Svetlana Kuznetsova became the first player to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The two-time Grand Slam champion beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-4.

The seventh-seeded Russian will be playing in the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the fourth time, but the first since 2007. She has yet to advance past that stage.

Radwanska, seeded ninth, made at least the quarterfinals five times in her 11 previous appearances - including losing to Serena Williams in the final in 2012.

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside show courts at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, a finalist at the All England Club last year, was first on No. 2 Court against 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Another former finalist, Agnieszka Radwanska, was on No. 3 Court against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Play at the two main stadiums will start at about 1:30 p.m.

11:05 a.m.

The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.

All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.

Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic is third.

The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.

