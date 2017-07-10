Man killed in Muhlenberg Co. motorcycle crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in Muhlenberg Co. motorcycle crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Central City. 

It happened in front of Walmart on West Everly Brothers Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. Saturday. 

Authorities say the car was turning into the Walmart parking lot when it hit the motorcycle. 

Authorities say the driver of the motorcyle, 22-year-old Christian Jefferies later died at the hospital. 

The driver of the car was hurt.

