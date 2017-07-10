Man killed in Muhlenberg Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Central City.

It happened in front of Walmart on West Everly Brothers Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the car was turning into the Walmart parking lot when it hit the motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcyle, 22-year-old Christian Jefferies later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.