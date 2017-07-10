911 calls reflect chaos from shooting at gender reveal party - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

911 calls reflect chaos from shooting at gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) - Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.

WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: "There's a whole lot of people here shot."

Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman's unborn child.

One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.

The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

The gunmen fled. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

