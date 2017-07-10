Police: Argument about selling drugs leads to shooting

Patrick Seewright is accused of shooting another man in the foot after an argument about drugs. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting that left another man injured.

Patrick Seewright got into an argument with the victim about selling drugs on the 4th of July, his arrest report states.

Seewright is accused of leaving the home, returning with a gun, threatening the man and shooting him in the foot.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

+ Host of gender reveal party survives shooting, loses baby

+ Man charged after hitting, killing pedestrian

Police said Seewright took off when the victim returned fire. He was arrested on July 7.

Seewright is also charged with wanton endangerment because the victim's wife was present during the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.