The Latest: Weather brings California fire crews some relief

(John Palminteri/KEYT-TV via AP). This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows the smoldering entrance to a campground at Cachuma Lake after a wildfire swept through in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking la...

(John Palminteri/KEYT-TV via AP). This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows smoke looming above Broadcast Peak behind a fire break along a ridge line east of Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the b...

(John Palminteri/KEYT-TV via AP). This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows a warped satellite dish in the ruins of a structure at Camp Whittier east of Cachuma Lake after a wildfire in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled ...

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a large fire whirl developing from erratic winds near Tepesquet Road in a wildfire east of Santa M...

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires across the U.S. West (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds are helping California firefighters as they battle several wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

California's fire protection agency says crews are making progress on a blaze that swept through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Sacramento. About 4,000 people remain evacuated, but authorities are hopeful some will be able to return Monday.

The fire has blackened 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) of grass. It's 35 percent contained.

In Southern California, at least 3,500 people evacuated as two fires raged at separate ends of Santa Barbara County. The largest has charred more than 45 square miles (116 square kilometers) of dry brush and is threatening more than 130 rural homes. It's 15 percent contained.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the south, a 17-square-mile (44-square-kilometer) blaze shut down State Route 154 and sent weekend campers scrambling for safety. It's just 5 percent contained.

