Truck crashes into Brown Hotel

50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of South 4th Street and West Broadway at 10:33 a.m. on Monday.
Patrick Seewright is accused of shooting the victim in the foot.
Sunday at Riverside, Farnsley-Moremen Landing, families gathered for an Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social.
The Breckinridge County Sheriffs Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.
