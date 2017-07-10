Truck crashes into Brown Hotel

A truck crashed into the Brown Hotel on Monday. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Brown Hotel was damaged Monday when a truck crashed into the building.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of South 4th Street and West Broadway at 10:33 a.m.

At least one person was injured in the crash, according to MetroSafe.

Air 3 flew over the scene, which showed a white pickup truck into the Broadway side of the hotel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

