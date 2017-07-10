Crews respond to water emergency at Upper Highland Swim Club

A possible drowning was reported at Upper Highland Swim Club on Monday. (Source: Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a water emergency at a pool in the Hikes Point neighborhood.

EMS was called to Upper Highland Swim Club at 11:53 a.m. on Monday for a possible drowning, according to MetroSafe.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

