Louisville Fire unveils two new eco-friendly fire trucks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city has purchased two new fire trucks to serve WAVE Country.

Engine 20, costing $600,000, will be parked at 1735 Bardstown Road. Engine 9, costing nearly $1 million, will park at 3511 Fincastle Road.

Both trucks are replacing others that the city purchased more than 20 years ago.

These trucks have higher water-pumping capacity, higher ladder-weight capacity and state-of-the-art safety features, including modern emergency vehicle braking systems, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. In addition, environmentally friendly features have been added, including diesel particulate degenerating systems that reduce exhaust emissions almost to zero.

"Obviously, public safety is the No. 1 area we have to invest in our budget," Fischer said.

Both trucks were shown off at the Louisville Zoo on Monday. These trucks will respond to the zoo as needed, in addition to surrounding communities.

