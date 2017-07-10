LOCASH to play Owensboro Convention Center front lawn

Friday After Five in Owensboro is adding a special venue for Country Duo LOCASH.

They are playing a free concert on July 21st.

Thousands of people are expected to be there, so officials are setting up on the front lawn of the convention center.

“It is rare for a national act with the following of LOCASH to headline a free community concert,” said Friday After 5's Executive Director Teresa Thomas. “The number of fans will exceed what our regular venues can accommodate and thanks to the generosity of our sponsor, Champion Ford, we are anticipating a record crowd.”

Locash's hit single "I Love This Life" topped the country billboard charts in 2015.

Concessions will be available throughout the night. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

Guests are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs if they wish, but the concert is standing room only.

Here’s Friday After 5’s line-up for July 21st:

6:30 pm -10:00 pm: Insulated (Country Rock)

Jagoe Homes patio stage on the BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center

7:00pm-10:00 pm: Mike Fulkerson’s Old Time Rock & Roll Show

Atmos Energy Courtyard at RiverPark Center



7:00pm-9:00pm: Courtney Peveler

Cromwell Overlook Stage at the Smothers Park Fountains



8:00pm -10:00pm LOCASH (Country Party)

Champion Ford Stage on front lawn of Owensboro Convention Center

9:00-midnight Big Atomic (Pop Funk)

Don Moore Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center

