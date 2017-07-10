UofL, Adidas partner on new premium seating section at PJCS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville and its football apparel partner Adidas on Monday announced a premium seating section at UofL home football games at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

>> SLIDESHOW: PJCS renovated renderings

The "Three Stripe Zone" will be comprised of 534 seats that will "offer fans to view the game from a new and exciting perspective," according to a release issued Monday by the Cardinal Athletic Fund.

The seats will be available in time for the 2018 season, upon completion of the current stadium renovation project

"Fans in the Three Stripe Zone will not only enjoy great sightlines, but they will also have the opportunity to enjoy premium club access, cushioned chair backs with extended leg room and priority on the football parking waiting list," the release said.

UofL said it will be the "only college facility in the nation with this access."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.