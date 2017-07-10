Pregnant woman nearing due date charged with drug use, child endangerment

50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
EMS was called to Upper Highland Swim Club at 11:53 a.m. on Monday for a possible drowning, according to MetroSafe.More >>
EMS was called to Upper Highland Swim Club at 11:53 a.m. on Monday for a possible drowning, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Engine 20, costing $600,000, will be parked at 1735 Bardstown Road. Engine 9, costing nearly $1 million, will park at 3511 Fincastle Road.More >>
Engine 20, costing $600,000, will be parked at 1735 Bardstown Road. Engine 9, costing nearly $1 million, will park at 3511 Fincastle Road.More >>
The body of an unidentified male subject was pulled from Meade County waters Saturday night, hours after the initial call of a subject in the water came in to police.More >>
The body of an unidentified male subject was pulled from Meade County waters Saturday night, hours after the initial call of a subject in the water came in to police.More >>
A woman who is just weeks away from giving birth has been arrested on charges of drug possession and endangering the life of her unborn baby.More >>
A woman who is just weeks away from giving birth has been arrested on charges of drug possession and endangering the life of her unborn baby.More >>