Pregnant woman nearing due date charged with drug use, child endangerment

Lauren Worth, 34, of Louisville, is eight months pregnant. She was arrested July 9 near the intersection of W. Florence Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection on a report of a pregnant woman down on the sidewalk and found Worth sitting on the sidewalk crying. Worth told the officer that she had needles in her purse. Two used uncapped needles were found in the purse along with a third that was capped. Also found was a baggie with a white powder residue, various pills and another bag with a clear liquid that Worth told the officer was meth.

Worth admitted to police that she was an active meth user and even used heroin regularly until last month. Worth also said she was due to start an in-patient drug rehab program the next day.

After being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections for possession of meth and other controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, Worth was arraigned this morning. A judge set bond at $5,000 and scheduled a new court date for July 20.

