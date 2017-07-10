After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A lost Boise dog is back home after nine months and a brutal winter alone in the Idaho mountains.
Mo, an elderly Chesapeake Bay Retriever, wandered away from her owners during a hunting trip last September.
Darwin and Cindy Cameron stayed near the tiny hamlet of Horseshoe Bend about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Boise for three months looking for Mo. But deep snow and harsh conditions eventually made the search impossible.
Dog rescuer Cheri Glankler took in a starving retriever that had collapsed at a nearby ranch last month, the Idaho Statesman reported (http://bit.ly/2sXrGNy). Based on the dog's initial disheveled appearance, it was clear that she had been living on her own in the wild, Glankler said. She posted photos of the dog on Facebook, and word quickly reached the Camerons that Mo may have been found.
The Camerons were initially hesitant to see the dog after receiving so many false alarms before Glankler's call.
Mo had lost her hearing and half her body weight while surviving in the wild, and Glankler warned the couple that she would not be exactly as they remembered her.
"They all expect this kind of Disneyland response like you see sometimes in videos when veterans come home," she said. "And to be perfectly honest, that's abnormal. People don't understand that (the dogs) have gone into survival mode."
Despite Mo's subdued behavior, the Camerons recognized her through her mannerisms and other distinctive details.
The couple is thankful to all the people who came forward to make the reunion possible.
"The sheriff's office, the hunters who set aside their tags and their hunting trips to help look for a lost dog," Darwin said. "Boy, we're blessed to have her back."
Glanker became very fond of the now 14-year-old dog during their brief time together and has nicknamed her "The Legend" in honor of all she survived.
"Who saved Mo? Mo saved Mo," Glankler said. "Even here when I would take her out on a lead, she was searching. She knew who she was looking for. She's incredible."
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>