Police: Small kids in car of couple busted seeking sex with minor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities say a Hardin County couple was arrested after they showed up to meet a juvenile for sex while they had two small children in their car.

Robert Dean Mitchell, 43, and Stephanie Smith, 30, both of Elizabethtown, were taken into custody this morning and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office said Mitchell and Smith arranged a meeting online to have sex with a person they believed was a minor. When the couple arrived at the location, they were met by investigators and arrested.

Arrest reports say Mitchell and Smith had meth in their possession when arrested. Mitchell also had marijuana. In addition, the reports state the couple had two children - ages 3 and 6 - in their car when they arrived at the meeting site.

MORE FOR WAVE3.COM

+ Pregnant woman charged with drug use, child endangerment

+ Police: Argument about selling drugs leads to shooting

+ Man charged in deadly pedestrian collision

Mitchell and Smith are each charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.