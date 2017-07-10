Historic bridge has new home at Henderson Co. park

50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
Dr. Coleman is an associate clinical professor at the University of Kentucky.More >>
Dr. Coleman is an associate clinical professor at the University of Kentucky.More >>
Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford will be two of 45 swimmers representing the U.S. in Budapest.More >>
Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford will be two of 45 swimmers representing the U.S. in Budapest.More >>
A man who claimed he was armed when he robbed a pizza place and a laundromat is wanted by Louisville Metro police.More >>
A man who claimed he was armed when he robbed a pizza place and a laundromat is wanted by Louisville Metro police.More >>
Algonquin Pool was at risk of not opening because of a lack of certified lifeguardsMore >>
Algonquin Pool was at risk of not opening because of a lack of certified lifeguardsMore >>