Historic bridge has new home at Henderson Co. park

A historic bridge now has a new home in Henderson County at Sandy Watkins Park.

The Bowstring Pony Truss Bridge was built around 1880 in Canton, Ohio, by the Wrought Iron Bridge Company and measured roughly 60-feet long and 12-feet wide.

It was moved to its last location in Augusta, Kentucky around 1920.

Henderson County Engineer Bill Hubiak spearheaded the effort to get the bridge at Watkins Park.

The park also boasts it's playgrounds, three-dimensional archery range, it even has a 450-feet runway for its airplane club.

