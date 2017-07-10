Algonquin Pool offers free swimming

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville pool that was almost closed at the beginning of the summer is now offering free swimming for some people through the end of July.

For the rest of the month, on Mondays and Thursdays, the first 50 people at the Algonquin Pool will get in for free.

Councilwoman Mary Woolridge came up with the idea as a way to say thank you to those who helped keep the pool open. Algonquin Pool was at risk of not opening because of a lack of certified lifeguards but Metro Parks and Recreation said they have received help from other pool sites, including a manager and supervisor position

The pool is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays.

