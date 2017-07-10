Man who robbed Pizza Hut, laundromat at large

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who claimed he was armed when he robbed a pizza place and a laundromat is wanted by Louisville Metro police.

The suspect entered the Pizza Hut, located at 3803 South Seventh Street Road, at 8:38 p.m. on June 7, indicated he had a weapon and demanded cash, according to police.

Officers said the man returned to the same Pizza Hut at 12:47 p.m. on June 9 and robbed the restaurant again.

On June 24 police said the same suspect went into the Laundry Connection, located at 1907 South Fourth Street, at 9:02 p.m., indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

No one was injured during any of the robberies.



The suspect is described as being between 5’5’’ and 5’8’’ tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds with a dark complexion and medium build. Police believe the suspect is between 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

