UPDATE: 16 people on board military C-130 killed in LeFlore County plane crash

Sixteen people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to LeFlore County EMA Director Fred Randal

First responders said the military C-130 left Memphis on Monday.

The plane crashed in Leflore County just off Highway 82 on Monday afternoon.

The plane is believed to have exploded in mid-air. Investigators said they found debris on both sides of the highway, leading them to believe an explosion happened prior to the crash.

A Mississippi State Trooper said the plane is loaded with ammunition, causing emergency workers to have to keep their distance.

"There's a lot of ammo in the plane. That's why we are keeping so far back. We just don't know what it'll do. It burns a bit then goes out, burns a little more then dies down," the trooper told WMC Action News 5 crews.

The United States Marine Corps confirmed the aircraft was a Marine aircraft.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement on his Facebook page saying:

Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.

