UPDATE: Military C-130 out of Memphis crashes on Leflore/Sunflower County line; Four bodies recovered

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

First responders are on the scene of a plane crash in Leflore County. 

Authorities on the ground told WTVA in Tupelo, the plane was an Military C-130 out of Memphis with eight people on board. So far, four bodies have been recovered.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire after the plane crashed in an agricultural field near County Road 287, just off Highway 82, and near the LeFlore/Sunflower County line.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.  

