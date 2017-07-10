WATCH LIVE: Press conference held on deadly military plane crash

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

Sixteen people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to LeFlore County EMA Director Fred Randal

First responders said the military C-130 left Memphis on Monday.

The plane crashed in Leflore County just off Highway 82 on Monday afternoon.

According to Leflore Co. EOC, the plane had structural failure at 20,000 feet.

The plane is believed to have exploded in mid-air. Investigators said they found debris on both sides of the highway, leading them to believe an explosion happened prior to the crash.

A Mississippi State Trooper said the plane is loaded with ammunition, causing emergency workers to have to keep their distance.

"There's a lot of ammo in the plane. That's why we are keeping so far back. We just don't know what it'll do. It burns a bit then goes out, burns a little more then dies down," the trooper told WMC Action News 5 crews.

The United States Marine Corps confirmed the aircraft was a Marine aircraft.

President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter about the crash.

Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement on his Facebook page saying:

Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued this statement on the crash:

"Susan and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in service to our nation. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the Havelock community are in our thoughts and prayers. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers our servicemembers are confronted with on a daily basis, including the training missions that are needed to help keep our nation safe at home and abroad."

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) issued a statement on the crash.

“I am saddened by the terrible plane crash this evening in Mississippi that took the lives of

Mississippi House Speaker Phillip Gunn issued a statement on the crash:

There will be a news conference on this tragedy later today.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

