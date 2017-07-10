Crime victim's family feels victimized after memorial destroyed

Until Sunday, July 9 the memorial cross to remember Christy Dickerson, 37, stood for more than six years near the Bullitt/Hardin County line off Interstate 65. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

"It's such an important place for my wife and my mother-in-law," Dickerson's brother-in-law, Danny Allen, said, "they've relentlessly kept it cleaned up."

Allen said the cross bearing Dickerson's photo and her name served as a single source of comfort to his family.

"You know, sometimes justice doesn't come on our terms," he said.

The memorial marked the site where Dickerson made a frantic phone call for help before she was hit and killed by a semi-truck in 2010. Police believed then that two men caught on surveillance video with Dickerson at a Bullitt County Pilot gas station pushed her out of their truck, as she tried to

make a call.

On the call, police could hear a man's voice yelling, "Get out of here."

A grand jury decided not to indict. For years, the family visited and decorated the site. Allen even mowed it regularly until Sunday morning. When he didn’t see the cross he thought he drove by it.

Allen said, "I always look for the cross and see it and I know where to pull off."

He said he asked himself as he was driving, "how did I pass it up?"

The second time around, Allen realized it was gone - torn out of the concrete base. Allen found the

cross tossed in the woods nearby.

"Everything was broken up,” he said. "The concrete angels, some stepping stones with maybe scripture and things like that, just a little memorabilia people had left there."



After hearing about other memorials that had been recently vandalized, the family said they will likely report the damage to Kentucky State Police.

For now, the cross is not going back to the spot.

"They've already been through so much heartache, how many times are you willing to go through that?" Allen asked. "Another setback and another heartache, and who wants to deal with that?"

While officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say people are not supposed to install anything along a state right of way, KYTC said when it comes to victims’ families and roadside memorials, they try to be sensitive and leave them up as long as it's not distracting drivers.



