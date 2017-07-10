JCPS: Acting chief academic officer to start Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools has new leadership across the school system.

Dr. Carmen Coleman will step into her role as Acting Chief Academic Officer on Tuesday after a Monday night meeting to discuss the details of her contract.

Monday, Dr. Coleman spent time checking out the Summer Literacy Boost Program at Roosevelt Perry Elementary.

Coleman is considered in expert in the field of deeper learning and will bring her experience to JCPS. Coleman crossed paths with Dr. Pollio when doing some work at Doss High School and quickly realized they had the same philosophies and outlooks of education.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 UofL swimmers to represent U.S. in FINA World Championships

+ Man who robbed Pizza Hut, laundromat at large

+ Algonquin Pool offers free swimming

"So we made really exciting plans and I left and I even called one of my colleagues and said 'oh my gosh this guy is amazing. Like he gets it.'"

When she congratulated him on his appointment to Acting Superintendent, he asked her to consider the position.

Coleman is gearing up for her role as Acting Chief Academic Officer. She'll take a leave a year of leave from her position at the University of Kentucky. Part of their shared outlook on education; deeper learning.

"We're still kind of doing school based on an industrial age model and it's really outdated and kids are bored," Coleman explained.

Dr. Coleman said deeper learning is about real world education; showing students how learning can be applied within their everyday lives. She’ll help implement that within the district and believes a focus on deeper learning will ultimately help close the achievement gap.

Dr. Coleman said JCPS has all the pieces to be successful in deeper learning, and she's ready for her new position

"You have a leader like Marty, you have the talent I saw firsthand last semester, you have a teachers union and board committed to that vision; I just couldn’t say no to this," said Coleman.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.