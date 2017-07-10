2 UofL swimmers to represent U.S. in FINA World Championships

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two University of Louisville swimmers are gearing up for their chance to represent the United States.

Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford will be two of 45 swimmers representing the U.S. in Budapest at the FINA World Championships.

Both Worrell and Comerford earned slots on the US National team due to their performances at the US National Championships last week in Indianapolis.

Comerford is the second Louisville woman to win an individual NCAA championship, tying with Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky.

"I'm just excited for worlds and to keep getting better and learning so much more," said Comerford. "I'm excited, we're going to spend a week in Croatia for a week of training and I'm just really excited to learn from the people on team USA and use all my opportunities there, and being able to race the best all around the world, that's crazy and so amazing to have that opportunity. So I'm just really excited."

University of Louisville head swimming coach Arthur Albiero was named as a member of the American coaching staff for the FINA World Championships. He has served on three World Championship staffs, plus an Olympic staff and as the head coach for the 2016 SC World Championships.

The FINA World Championships last July 14 through 30.

