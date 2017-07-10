The Latest: Lawyer: Army neglected soldier's mental illness

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a Hawaii-based soldier being arrested on terrorism charges (all times local):
5 p.m.
The defense attorney for a U.S. soldier arrested on terrorism charges says it appears his client may suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware but neglected to treat.
Lawyer Birney Bervar said Monday Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was a decorated veteran of two deployments.
The FBI arrested the 34-year-old in Hawaii on Saturday after a yearlong investigation. Investigators say Kang pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and helped purchase a drone for the organization to use against American forces.
Kang made his first appearance in federal court on Monday on terrorism charges. He will face a detention hearing Thursday.
Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001, just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
___
3:15 p.m.
A 34-year-old U.S. soldier based in Hawaii pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group, helped purchase a drone for the organization to use against American forces and said he wanted to use his rifle to "kill a bunch of people."
Those are the allegations made in an affidavit FBI Special Agent Jimmy Chen supporting charges made against Ikaika Kang, who was arrested Saturday night.
Kang, a sergeant first class, made his first appearance in federal court on Monday on terrorism charges. He will face a detention hearing Thursday.
The 26-page affidavit alleges Kang copied secret military documents in 2015 and attempted to provide them to Islamic State through undercover FBI agents. The affidavit says he also made combat training videos for the organization's soldiers, and he made his pledge to the terrorist group in English and repeated it in Arabic.
Birney Bervar, Kang's appointed attorney, says he still doesn't know much about the case. He said he only talked to Kang for a few minutes.
___
2 p.m.
The FBI says a Hawaii-based soldier has been arrested after allegedly attempting to provide classified documents and a drone to the Islamic State group.
A criminal complaint filed by the FBI said Monday that Ikaika Kang attempted to provide classified and unclassified military documents and a drone to the organization. It says Kang also attempted to teach the group combat techniques.
A special agent made the allegations in a complaint filed in federal court in Honolulu. Kang is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a magistrate judge Monday afternoon.
FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said SWAT team special agents arrested the 34-yar-old on Saturday.
He said the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.
Kang's military service records say he enlisted in the Army in 2001. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
____
11:30 a.m.
A U.S. official said Monday that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.
The official said that the solder was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State group.
He said the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.
No other details were available.
The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said that SWAT team special agents arrested 34-year-old Ikaika Kang on Saturday. Laanui said the FBI will have more information when a criminal complaint has been filed.
Laanui said Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.
His military service record said Kang was an air traffic control operator at Wheeler Army Airfield. His rank was sergeant first class.
Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001 just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011 and Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014.
Kang was assigned to the headquarters of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.
__
Baldor reported from Washington.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.More >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>