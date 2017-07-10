Water main break leaves massive hole in NKY street

A water main break flooded several basements and left a giant hole in the roadway Monday evening.

The break happened in Latonia at Church and 36th streets near Holy Cross High School.

Crews were working to repair the break, but it's not clear when the repairs will be complete.

Residents in the area are expected to have lower water pressure as a result, Kenton County dispatchers said.

