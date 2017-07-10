Family of 15-year-old who drowned dealing with more than grief

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – When Amanda Kemp got a call saying her 15-year-old son was missing along the Ohio River Saturday, she didn’t believe it.



“We thought he was hiding in the woods playing a joke,” Kemp said of her son, Roger Allen Pool III. “He liked to play jokes.”



Soon, she learned her son had been swimming by a dock along the river when he suddenly started to struggle.



“They all looked back, and he said, ‘I'm stuck,’” Kemp said. “He went under, and he never came up again.”



Tuesday would have been Pool's 16th birthday. His mom had started preparing.



“He wanted brownies with M&Ms in them and a Pepsi,” Kemp said through tears. “This is something nobody should ever have to go through."

He was a music-loving, chess-playing, kind-hearted high schooler.



“He was just such a sweet boy,” Kemp said. “He was such a good kid."



Adding hardship to heartache, the family cannot afford funeral costs, which is more than $5,000.



“We didn't have life insurance for him,” Kemp said. “You don't think about that.”



They've gone online to fundraise on GoFundMe and the funeral site.



"Every penny is going to help, so we can do what we need to do for my son,” she said. "It's just hard. It's so hard."



Kemp also said lifejackets may seem unnecessary, but they would have likely saved Pool's life.



