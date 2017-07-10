Man creates Macaw paradise in auto shop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Ever loved something so much, you had to have dozens of it?



One Louisville man said he loves Macaws and birds so much that he made his auto shop into a Macaw paradise.



Safaa Al Zohairi’s shop is the talk of the town. His shop has plenty of used tires, but there is one thing he has more of than tires - birds. Dozens and dozens of birds, including macaws, chickens, pigeons, parakeets and doves.



“That’s Kyle and Kelly, that’s Olivia and Oliver,” Al Zohairi listed, as he pointed at the colorful birds around him. “I’ve got Palestine, Jerusalem, Angel and Beautiful Girl.”

It’s a makeshift tropical jungle located just north of Churchill Downs. To Al Zohairi, the birds bring more than just a splash of color to an otherwise muted background. He said they are family.



“I love Macaws, I always loved Macaws,” Al Zohairi said. “I can’t afford to buy Macaws when I was in Iraq.”



His love for his feathered friends goes far back. In Iraq, he said he raised pigeons. Now, with a booming business, the plumage continues to grow in his shop.



“I just paid for these - from Springfield, Kentucky,” Al Zohairi said. “Eight hundred dollars! That’s a deal for both of them.”



Not everyone who stops by an auto shop, stops for the tires.



“Yeah, for the birds, the love the birds,” Al Zohairi said. “A lot of people, they stop by.”



As long as there is plenty of love to go around, Al Zohairi says he’s perfectly happy.



He explained one of his youngest birds is only 7 years old. He said you can expect Macaws to live between 80 and 100 years.



