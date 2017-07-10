Donut shop owner to reopen business after being shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Mount Washington donut shop owner is preparing to reopen his business nearly nine months after he was shot in the head.

Simon Yeung was shot in the head twice outside Donut King on Highway 44 on Oct. 26, 2016.

He was there in the early morning hours, preparing donuts.



The store has been closed since the shooting, but a post on the Donut King Facebook page said Simon will begin making donuts again July 18.

No arrests have been made in the case.



