Senator Rand Paul on GOP healthcare bill: 'I think part of the solution is two bills'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Republican Senator Rand Paul said the GOP bill to replace Obamacare is at an impasse.

Paul said he hasn't talked to Kentucky's other Republican Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Speaking in Shelby County today for a roundtable talk, Paul explained that he's hopeful he will get a chance to negotiate.

Having talked with President Trump several times, the Senator isn't going as far as other Republican senators who are saying the replacement plan is dead.

MORE FOR WAVE3.COM

+ Pregnant woman charged with drug use, child endangerment

+ Police: Argument about selling drugs leads to shooting

+ Man charged in deadly pedestrian collision

"I think part of the solution is two bills: a smaller, more narrow, cleaner repeal, and then a bill that may involve more government spending that we can do with the Democrats," Paul said.

Paul criticized what he called efforts to "buy off" support from reluctant Republicans with extra spending for health care.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.