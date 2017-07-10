The Latest: Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash

(AP Photo/Andy Lo). Emergency personnel stand along U.S. Highway 82 after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017. Several were killed in the crash.

(AP Photo/Andy Lo). Smoke rises in the air after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, as seen from U.S. Highway 82, Monday, July 10, 2017. Several were killed in the crash.

(AP Photo/Andy Lo). Smoke rises in the air after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, as seen from U.S. Highway 82, Monday, July 10, 2017. Several were killed in the crash.

(Jimmy Taylor via AP). In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames rise into the air after a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several.

(Jimmy Taylor via AP). In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing seve...

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on a military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.

Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

Andy Jones says he was working on his family's catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.

____

7 p.m.

Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.

Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.

Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.