UofL swimmers getting ready to represent Team USA

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - UofL is well represented on the U.S. National team this summer.

Head coach Arthur Albiero is on the Team USA coaching staff for the FINA World Championships in Budapest. That meet runs from July14-30.

Former UofL swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Worrell will swim for the US team, as will current Card Mallory Comerford. They both won titles at the US National Championships in Indianapolis earlier this summer.

Andrea Cottrell and Zach Harting will swim for Team USA at the World University Games and Nick Albiero, Arthur's son, will swim at the Junior World Championship in Indianapolis next month.

"Very exciting time for our program. I think we continue to make history. I think that's the most exciting thing about what we do here," Arthur Albiero said.

