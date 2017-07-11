Smoketown residents concerned about neighboring liquor stores

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some people in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood are fighting a plan to add two neighboring liquor stores.



East Coast Liquors is located at the intersection of Broadway and Hancock Street and A to Z Liquors is just a block away on Gray Street. Liquor licenses for both locations are pending and now some neighbors are voicing concerns. They said these are not the kind of businesses their up-and-coming neighborhood needs.

Pastor F. Bruce Williams, with Bates Memorial Baptist Church, said, “We were really feeling good about the positive change and then to have something like liquor stores where there used to be a bank show up in our community, it was kind of like a slap in the face. Kinda felt like one step forward and two steps backwards.”



A group called Smoketown Voice is asking neighbors to write state and local leaders to ask for both liquor licenses to be denied.

