Crews to reach Omni's final height Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the tallest buildings in Louisville will reach a major milestone on Friday.



Crews working on the Omni Hotel are about to reach the final height of 30 stories and they will celebrate with a topping out ceremony that includes a bourbon baptism.

The Omni is expected to open early in 2018 with more than 600 guest rooms, 225 luxury apartments, a rooftop pool and bar and a market.

When it's complete the Omni Hotel will be Louisville's fifth tallest building at 394 feet. The Humana Building is next standing 417 feet tall, PNC Plaza is just a few feet higher at 420, PNC Tower is the city's second tallest building at 512 feet and the tallest building in the city is 400 West Market. It's 35 floors and 549 feet tall.

