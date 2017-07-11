Developer files plans for new shopping center

Big changes could be coming to the Hurstbourne Town Center near Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A developer has filed plans with the city to construct a major shopping center.

The developer is planning to build a hotel with a parking garage, at least three restaurants, a grocery store with a gas station, a coffee shop and other retail shops.



The developer plans to keep the PF Changs and two office buildings. However, before the project can begin the city must sign off on zoning changes.

