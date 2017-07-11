Detective describes probe into Penn State pledge's death

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP). Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother Joe Sala arrives at the Centre County courthouse for another day of prelims in the death of Timothy Piazza on Monday, July 10, 2017 in Bellefonte, Pa. Testimony resumed Monday in ...

By MARK SCOLFOROAssociated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A police detective is on the stand for a third day in a preliminary hearing for a Penn State fraternity and 16 members accused in the death of a pledge.

State College Police Detective Dave Scicchitano (SHICK-it-awn-oh) is being cross-examined by defense attorneys Tuesday in a hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

Lawyers for members of now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi are asking Scicchitano about his investigation into the February death of Tim Piazza after a night of heavy drinking.

The fraternity and some of the members are accused of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others face less serious charges.

Piazza, a resident of Lebanon, New Jersey, ingested a dangerous amount of alcohol and was injured in a series of falls.

