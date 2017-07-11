Gay rights group launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation's leading gay rights groups, is launching a $26 million political organizing effort ahead of next year's midterm elections.
While the effort is nationwide, the group is focusing its resources in particular on several key states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada. All six states are expected to have competitive Senate races next fall, and each is a presidential battleground.
HRC president Chad Griffin said the effort, which will include hiring at least 20 additional political staffers, aims to go "beyond resistance" - drawing from the phrase used by opponents of President Donald Trump's administration. He said the group will focus on fighting legislation curbing gay rights and backing "pro-equality candidates and initiatives."
"Resistance is really important - all of the marches and the rallies, that's all important," Griffin said. "But it's also important to not only sustain that, but to take that to the next level."
HRC's announcement comes as Democrats and liberal organization grapple with how to rebound from devastating defeats across the country in November. Despite Trump's sluggish approval ratings, Democrats have failed to pull out victories in several special elections this year, and the party faces a difficult electoral map in 2018, with many competitive Senate races in Republican-leaning states.
Griffin said the Human Rights Campaign is drawing in part on its efforts last year in North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who signed the controversial ""bathroom bill" law. The measure required transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings, but was rolled back as part of a compromise plan signed by Cooper after he took office.
HRC spent more than $3 million in North Carolina ahead of last year's election.
"There weren't a lot of bright spots for our community in the last election but North Carolina was a milestone," Griffin said.
___
Follow Julie Pace at http://twitter.com/jpaceDC
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
With at least a dozen Republicans opposing or challenging parts of the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been working on revisions aimed at bringing more GOP senators on board.More >>
With at least a dozen Republicans opposing or challenging parts of the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been working on revisions aimed at bringing more GOP senators on board.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>