LA, Paris present Olympic plans ahead of 2024-2028 decision

By GRAHAM DUNBARAP Sports Writer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Los Angeles has presented its Olympic hosting plans to IOC members, who should vote later Tuesday to ensure the Summer Games return to the United States.

Going before bid rival Paris supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, LA's team led by Mayor Eric Garcetti presented 45 minutes of videos and speeches in a closed-door session about how they would host the 2024 Olympics.

"(This team) has presented I think the strongest bid in modern Olympic history," Garcetti said at a news conference.

Still, it could be a 2028 Olympics in LA that will be the first American-hosted games since 1996 in Atlanta.

The IOC members will vote later Tuesday on President Thomas Bach's proposal to also award the 2028 hosting rights when they next meet on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

The dual award can give the IOC a decade of stability with two world-class cities after years of busted budgets for hosts and political defeats to sink potential candidates. It also guards against a 2024 loser refusing to bid again for 2028.

Making two winners avoids inflicting a third recent defeat on Paris - which lost with bids for the 2008 and 2012 Olympics - and the United States. New York and Chicago both lost heavily for 2012 and 2016, respectively.

"We can't afford to lose the United States," Garcetti said of the Olympic movement. "Both of us will find it more and more difficult to convince cities - whether it's Paris, Los Angeles or other American cities - to really go into this process if one of us gets turned down."

Bach has said the idea of a double award was presented to him at a lunch last year by friends whom the IOC president declined to identify in a recent interview with French daily L'Equipe.

The LA bid team declined to comment Tuesday whether the suggestion came from its supporters.

"He (Bach) has good friends who gave him good advice," LA bid chairman Casey Wasserman said.

If Tuesday's vote passes as expected, the Bach-chaired IOC executive board could be empowered to broker a future deal on picking the 2024 host ahead of the Peru meeting.

Paris is favored to go first exactly 100 years after its last Olympic hosting duty in 1924.

"We look forward to working together maybe not in competition but collaboration with Paris," Garcetti said.

