The Latest: Play at Wimbledon suspended again by rain

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Dark clouds above the All England Club on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Britain's Johanna Konta, center, waves to spectators as she leaves the court after beating Caroline Garcia of France, left, in their Women's Singles Match on day seven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July...

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Outside play has again been suspended at Wimbledon because of rain.

The fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court.

___

12:23 p.m.

Play has started on Centre Court, with the roof closed, and resumed on some of the outside courts at Wimbledon after a rain delay.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was playing Adrian Mannarino on Centre Court.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play at Wimbledon will start on Centre Court at noon with the roof closed.

The All England Club announced that the rain would continue for the time being, but Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino would start as scheduled with the roof closed for the first time this year.

___

11:30 a.m.

The rain has started on Day 8 at Wimbledon, and play has been suspended.

The main action at the All England Club has yet to start, but other matches on the outside courts are already being delayed by rain.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was due to play first on Centre Court in a match suspended from Monday. He was to play Adrian Mannarino.

The four women's quarterfinals matches are also on the schedule, with five-time champion Venus Williams facing Jelena Ostapenko and Johanna Konta against Simona Halep on Centre Court after Djokovic.

On No. 1 Court, Garbine Muguruza will face Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova will meet CoCo Vandeweghe.

Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.