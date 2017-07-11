The Latest: Play on some courts at Wimbledon delayed by rain

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Dark clouds above the All England Club on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

4:10 p.m.

Play in the women's quarterfinals on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon has again been delayed by rain.

___

3:56 p.m.

Venus Williams has reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 10th time.

The five-time champion at the All England Club advanced to the last four for the second year in a row by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 under a closed roof on Centre Court.

Williams, who is 37 years old, made her Wimbledon debut in the same month that Ostapenko was born. She last won the title in 2008, but reached the semifinals last year and the Australian Open final this year.

___

3:05 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is in the Wimbledon semifinals.

The runner-up at the All England Club in 2015 beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court in a match that was delayed at the start by rain.

Muguruza won the French Open last year, but followed up her first major title by losing in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 14th-seeded Spaniard will next face either CoCo Vandeweghe or Magdalena Rybarikova in the semifinals on Thursday.

___

2:23 p.m.

Novak Djokovic played the first match of this year's Wimbledon tournament under a closed roof on Centre Court, and he won it in straight sets.

The three-time champion at the All England Club beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a fourth-round match that was postponed from Monday.

During the third set, with Djokovic already up a break, the second-seeded Serb asked for a medical timeout and a trainer examined and stretched his right shoulder. Djokovic appeared to grimace in pain a couple of times as his shoulder was being checked.

Djokovic will face 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, a man he has beaten 25 times in 27 matches, on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

___

1:50 p.m.

Play has started on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon.

Garbine Muguruza was playing Svetlana Kuznetsova in the women's quarterfinals.

The match on Centre Court is being played with the roof closed.

___

1 p.m.

Outside play has again been suspended at Wimbledon because of rain.

The fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court.

___

12:23 p.m.

Play has started on Centre Court, with the roof closed, and resumed on some of the outside courts at Wimbledon after a rain delay.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was playing Adrian Mannarino on Centre Court.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play at Wimbledon will start on Centre Court at noon with the roof closed.

The All England Club announced that the rain would continue for the time being, but Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino would start as scheduled with the roof closed for the first time this year.

___

11:30 a.m.

The rain has started on Day 8 at Wimbledon, and play has been suspended.

The main action at the All England Club has yet to start, but other matches on the outside courts are already being delayed by rain.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was due to play first on Centre Court in a match suspended from Monday. He was to play Adrian Mannarino.

The four women's quarterfinals matches are also on the schedule, with five-time champion Venus Williams facing Jelena Ostapenko and Johanna Konta against Simona Halep on Centre Court after Djokovic.

On No. 1 Court, Garbine Muguruza will face Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova will meet CoCo Vandeweghe.

Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.

___

