Study shows relatives are most common offenders of mom-shaming

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Hey moms, have you felt judged lately? What about shamed for decisions you’ve made, maybe by strangers or even friends and family?

A new survey from the National Poll on Children’s Health found that mothers are now on the receiving end of criticism. The poll shows 60% of moms surveyed, with children five years old or younger, say they feel criticized for their parenting choices.

The top offenders of mom-shaming are spouses, parents and in-laws, according to the study.

"We found the most frequently criticized topics were discipline, which is absolutely open to everybody's interpretation of what you're doing wrong, and feeding choices were another big one,” NPCH Co-director Sarah Clark said.

Moms who were surveyed also said they've felt shamed when it comes to breastfeeding versus formula feeding, c-section or natural birth, being a stay-at-home mom or working outside of the home, being too involved or not involved enough in their child’s school activities and not having a specific routine or being too organized.

Only 12% of moms said they felt criticized by other moms, and even fewer were criticized online.

Experts suggest, if you find yourself in a situation like this, it's good to do your research rather than lash out for feeling judged. And, check with your child's doctor to make sure you're parenting properly.

