The Latest: Funeral for slain NYC police officer concludes

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the funeral of a slain New York City police officer (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A formation of helicopters and a long line of police motorcycles have marked the end of the funeral for a fallen New York Police Department detective.

The family and a throng of uniformed officers gathered outside the Bronx church on Tuesday as the flag covering the coffin of Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh) was folded and presented to her 12-year-old son, Peter Vega. Officers saluted and civilians placed their hands over their hearts. Peter's twin sister, Delilah, clutched the white-gloved hand of an officer.

Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill announced Familia's posthumous promotion during the funeral.

Familia was shot to death July 5, while sitting her police vehicle shortly after the Fourth of July holiday ended.

___

11:35 a.m.

New York City's police commissioner says he wonders why there's no public "outrage" over the loss of a woman who made the ultimate sacrifice in her job as police officer.

James P. O'Neill got a standing ovation at the officer's funeral Tuesday when he asked, "Where are the demonstrations?" over the killing of Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh).

More applause erupted as O'Neill gave a posthumous promotion to the officer, who was killed early Wednesday, shortly after the Fourth of July holiday ended.

He asked the public "to make a commitment to support our police."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Familia was a "child of immigrants" who died "a patriot" on "the night her nation was born."

___

10 a.m.

Law enforcers have lined up for blocks outside the Bronx funeral for a slain New York Police Department officer.

Officer Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh), a mother of three, was shot to death last week while sitting in a police vehicle.

Church members handed out tissues as mourners arrived Tuesday.

A screen flashed images of a smiling Familia with friends and family. It also showed images of the memorial outside the Bronx precinct where she worked.

The stage bore a large photo of Familia over a black draping with the NYPD insignia. One of the floral arrangements bore the message "Blue Lives Matter" with angel wings.

The church is in a historic, baroque-style theater that seats 4,000. The dark blue ceiling resembles the sky.

___

1 a.m.

A New York City police officer who was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Officer Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh) was remembered on Monday at a Bronx church for her smiles and kindness.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill were among those who paid their respects. They were joined by members of the rank and file and neighborhood residents.

Familia was writing in her memo book early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired. The man, Alexander Bonds, was shot dead by police soon after the attack.

