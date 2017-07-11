Assault rifle seized during shooting of music video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The shooting of a music video was brought to a temporary halt when police saw a person involved with an assault rifle.

Louisville Metro Police say the video was being filmed July 8 in an open area at the intersection of Cecil and Greenwood in the Chickasaw neighborhood when a detective saw someone with an assault rifle.

Police halted the video production while they seized the weapon, a YHM .223 caliber assault rifle. The person who had the rifle, Lazaro J. Martinez, Jr., 20, was arrested.

Metro police say Martinez was arrested on May 29 on another weapons charge. Online jail records show that arrest was for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

