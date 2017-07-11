Cops stop music video after seeing man with rifle - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cops stop music video after seeing man with rifle

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The seized weapon, a YHM .223 caliber assault rifle. (Source: LMPD) The seized weapon, a YHM .223 caliber assault rifle. (Source: LMPD)
Lazaro J. Martinez (Source: LMDC) Lazaro J. Martinez (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The shooting of a music video was brought to a temporary halt when police saw a person involved with a rifle.

Louisville Metro Police say the video was being filmed July 8 in an open area at the intersection of Cecil and Greenwood in the Chickasaw neighborhood when a detective saw someone with a rifle.

Police halted the video production while they seized the weapon, a YHM .223 caliber rifle. The person who had the rifle, Lazaro J. Martinez, Jr., 20, was cited by police, but not arrested.

Metro police say Martinez was arrested on May 29 on another weapons charge. Online jail records show that arrest was for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

