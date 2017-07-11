Summer camp promises increased grade levels for kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A day camp in Louisville is doing more than entertaining kids; it's also making a promise to parents.

Village Learning and Development Center hosted its 4th Annual Education Freedom Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday.

The center helps more than 100 West Louisville children who attend failing schools in JCPS. Volunteers teach reading, math, writing, speaking and Christian values.

"We promise our parents that if they give their children to us year-round, we guarantee them that their grade level is going to increase by one grade level," Pastor Stephenson said.

The Learning Center provides a year-round education enrichment experience for kids, from preschool through high school. The program includes after-school tutoring and summer day camp. The 11-week camp is an intense academic learning experience at least three hours of the day.

"The summer camp helps you get your mind conditioned by doing education, it is really beneficial," former student and volunteer Teanna Curry said. "It helped me because, if I wasn't doing things over the summer it wouldn't be the same."

Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton was a guest at the breakfast on Tuesday.

"The teachers just want me to share my personal story, rising from poverty, so these students know that you may be here today, but you're not stuck there," Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton said.

This group doesn't operate on government funding, instead they invite donations.

