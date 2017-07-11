Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Strangers on a Florida beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
Roberta Ursrey and her family were enjoying the day at M.B. Miller County Pier on the Gulf of Mexico when she noticed her sons were missing, the Panama City News Herald reported . She went looking for them and soon heard them screaming from the water that they were trapped by the current.
Others warned her not to go in the water, but Ursrey, her mother and five other family members swam to the boys' aid, but then found themselves also trapped in 15-feet of water.
Jessica Simmons, who had stopped with her husband at the beach for dinner, had just found a discarded boogie board when she saw people pointing at the water. She thought they were pointing at a shark, but when she realized people were drowning, she jumped on the board and began swimming toward Ursrey's family.
"These people are not drowning today," Simmons remembers telling herself. "It's not happening. We are going to get them out."
Meanwhile, Simmons' husband and some other men started a human chain to bring everyone back to shore. Some couldn't swim, so stayed in shallow water. Eventually, about 80 people were involved and got to within feet of the family.
Simmons, her husband and some others then towed the family to the chain, which passed them back to shore.
Ursrey's mother suffered a major heart attack during the ordeal and remains hospitalized. A nephew suffered a broken hand. Otherwise, everyone was safe.
"I am so grateful," Ursrey said. "These people were God's angels that were in the right place at the right time. I owe my life and my family's life to them. Without them, we wouldn't be here."
Simmons said she was impressed by everyone working together to rescue the family.
"It's so cool to see how we have our own lives and we're constantly at a fast pace, but when somebody needs help, everybody drops everything and helps," Simmons told the newspaper. "That was really inspiring to see that we still have that.
"With everything going on in the world, we still have humanity," she added.
___
An earlier version of this report incorrectly cited the Northwest Florida Daily News instead of the Panama City News Herald.
___
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Major winter downpours that pulled the state out of years of drought also brought a layer of grass that early-summer fires are greedily feeding on.More >>
Major winter downpours that pulled the state out of years of drought also brought a layer of grass that early-summer fires are greedily feeding on.More >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book dealMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>